Rhino Says He’s Finishing Up With TNA Tomorrow

Rhino’s time in TNA is coming to an end, as he announced he will finish up the company on Saturday. The TNA Hall of Famer announced on Facebook on Friday that his last match will be at tomorrow’s post-Final Resolution taping against Ryan Nemeth.

Rhino wrote:

“Tomorrow is my last day with TNA Wrestling. I am wrestling Ryan Nemeth. It will most likely be the last time EVER I will wrestle in a TNA ring. If you can make it to Center Stage in Atlanta, come and be part of this 5 year chapter of my life and our journey. Thank you to all of the amazing wrestling fans for your support. I’m not done wrestling but TNA and I have parted ways.”

Rhino has been with TNA since 2019 and was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory.