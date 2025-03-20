– During a recent chat with D-Von Dudley on his YouTube channel, former WWE and ECW star Rhino discussed some of his most famous moments using his signature move, the Gore. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rhino on goring Chris Jericho through the SmackDown entrance set: “I’m surprised he survived that. I actually knocked my head on the [set] when it popped down. Freight train of momentum, mass, intensity…I’m going to have to rate that like over 100, maybe for the speed, intensity. That’s a gore times more.” T

Rhino on some of his favorite Gore moments: “When I hit The Rock with the gore…or The Big Show. I ran and jumped off–we had the stairs, it was a hardcore match, in the ring. I jumped off of that, I think I almost had to because he was so tall.”