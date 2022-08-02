Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Albany Announced By International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony. The organization issued the following announcement (per PWInsider):

IPWHF RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY – AUGUST 26 2022

8/2/2022 – ALBANY, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is proud to announce that the OFFICIAL Ribbon Cutting to the IPWHF and Museum located at the MVP Arena (51 S. Pearl St. Albany, NY) will take place on Friday August 26 at 3pm.

Many or pro wrestling’s great artifacts such as robes once worn by the late, great “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, the iconic shoulder pads of the Road Warriors and wrestling’s “Holy Grail”, Bruno Sammartino’s prized championship belt will be on display.

This event is the culmination of years of preparation and we couldn’t be any happier that our dream is coming to fruition.

Any and all media outlets are welcome to attend the ceremony, which will be open to the public. We’re ushering in a new era of wrestling history in Upstate New York and hope you can join us.