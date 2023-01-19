Ric Flair Clarifies That He Doesn’t Want Another Match

Ric Flair is clarifying statements surrounding his last match, saying that he doesn’t want to wrestle again. Flair, who competed in his final bout in July of last year, discussed the situation on the latest episode of his To Be the Man podcast. While talking about how Tully Blanchard has said he doesn’t want another match, Flair said that he didn’t either and the only thing he wishes is that he could redo the bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match.

“I wouldn’t recommend it again, either,” Flair said (per Fightful). “I don’t know why they’re saying I’m begging for another match. What I’ve said to you repeatedly, I wish I could redo that match. I’m not begging for another match, I don’t want to wrestle again, I have no desire. I wish I had that match to do over again. [That’s] what I’ve said repeatedly. I just wish I could redo that [match].”

Flair said on an episode earlier this month that he felt like there were things that went wrong during the retirement match, noting, “I can think of a lot of things I’ve screwed up and matches and, you know, things you would change. I just know that could’ve been golden.”