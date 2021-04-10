wrestling / News

Ric Flair Featured in Series of Car Shield Commercials

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared in a series of Car Shield commercials, which were released by United Wrestling Network. Some of the spots also feature UWN owner Dave Marquez (h/t PWInsider). You can check out those clips with Flair below.










