Ric Flair Featured in Series of Car Shield Commercials
April 10, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared in a series of Car Shield commercials, which were released by United Wrestling Network. Some of the spots also feature UWN owner Dave Marquez (h/t PWInsider). You can check out those clips with Flair below.
