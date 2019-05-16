UPDATEDx2: Ric Flair’s Hospitalization Reportedly Due to Heart Issues

UPDATE 2: Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin has some more details on the medical issue Ric Flair had this morning. Satin reports that Flair’s trip to the hospital was a result of some heart issues that he’s been having as of late.

Satin also noted on Twitter, as you can see below, that despite what Conrad Thompson said during a conference call to promote Starrcast, the trip to the ER was not scheduled or planned ahead of time. Satin’s report added that he was told the situation is more serious than Thompson was suggesting.

In addition to his medical scare a couple of years ago, Flair underwent surgery back in March, though it was not said to be a serious situation at that time.

One source close to the situation tells @WrestlingSheet Flair has been dealing with some heart issues as of late and his trip to the ER this morning was in relation to that. Also being told it wasn't planned ahead of time, despite what's being said.https://t.co/xhq03Wkl9C — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 16, 2019

UPDATE: Well, that’s a relief. PWInsider reports that during a conference call to promote Starrcast, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson said that Flair had a scheduled surgery today and it’s not nearly as serious as TMZ made it out to be. Flair’s family appreciates the concern, but the surgery was one that Flair needed. He made the decision to have it before his trip to Las Vegas instead of waiting until after the trip. He wouldn’t give any more details as he wanted to leave that up to Flair and his wife.

Original: TMZ reports that Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital this morning after suffering what was described as a ‘very serious’ medical emergency. He was in the Atlanta area when something went wrong and he was taken to the emergency room. The exact details are said to be unknown at this time and those close to Flair have yet to provide an update.

Flair had a medical scare two years ago. He was placed in a medically induced coma for eleven days after his intestine ruptured. He was in critical condition at that time and almost died. He healed and then married girlfriend Wendy Barlow, who stayed with him through his recovery.

411 wishes the Nature Boy a speedy recovery and send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and fans.