Ric Flair On How Undertaker Carried Himself As a Locker Room Leader

Ric Flair is a fan of how the Undertaker handled his duties as a locker room leader, as he noted recently. Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about the leadership styles of both Taker and Harley Race; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Undertaker’s conduct as locker room leader: “Undertaker was a leader, not only [because he was] basically a great guy, he’s respected. I’ll say across the board, I’ve never seen anybody have the level of respect from everybody, not only because of his skill but because of the kind of guy he was. That’s a different kind of leader. He wasn’t like starting fights and s**t like that. Harley [laughs] wanted everybody in the world to know he was world champion.”

On Harley Race shading Killer Kowalski to Triple H: “So, when Hunter first came into WCW, Harley was managing Leon, Vader, and [Triple H] wanted to meet Harley. I said, ‘Harley, this is Paul Levesque… he’s a big wrestling fan, he’s a big fan of yours, and just wanted to introduce him to the dressing room.’ Harley looked up and said, ‘Nice to meet you, kid,’ and he walked away and he [Triple H] goes, ‘Nice to meet you, Mr. Race.’ He [Race] said, ‘Who trained you?’ [Triple H replied,] ‘Killer Kowalski.’ [Harley replied] ‘He’s the s**ts.'”