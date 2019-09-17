wrestling / News

Ric Flair And Luke Harper Backstage At WWE SmackDown

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Ric Flair Ric Flair’s

PWInsider reports that Ric Flair is backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Ric and Charlotte took part in a Q&A session for Crickett Wireless.

– Luke Harper is also backstage at SmackDown. He returned to WWE at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Luke Harper, Ric Flair, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading