Ric Flair And Luke Harper Backstage At WWE SmackDown
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Ric Flair is backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Ric and Charlotte took part in a Q&A session for Crickett Wireless.
– Luke Harper is also backstage at SmackDown. He returned to WWE at Clash of Champions on Sunday.
