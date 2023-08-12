Ric Flair Praises the Work Ethic of The Miz, How The Miz Makes Anything He’s Given Work

– During a recent appearance on This Past Weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had high praise for WWE Superstar and former Grand Slam Champion The Miz. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ric Flair on The Miz: “He’s a great kid, man. He’s a guy that really cares for the business, man. And they s**t on him when he started … They gave him a tough time. That’s b******t. The guys that bully, I got no time for that. But he’s a wonderful kid, and he’s made the most of it. And I’m going to tell you the truth. Whatever they hand him, he makes work.”

On how The Miz works with whatever he’s given: “It’s a gift. Whatever they hand him, he goes. He doesn’t complain. If he does, I’m not aware of it. And so damn respectful. He’s a great kid.”