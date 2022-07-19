Ric Flair Reveals Plantar Fasciitis Injury, Says Charlotte Will Be At His Final Match

Ric Flair revealed during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t Fightful) that he’s currently dealing with plantar fasciitis in the bottom of his foot. Flair is set to team with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett in his final match on July 31st. Flair last wrestled in 2011.

“I have plantar fasciitis in the bottom of my foot,” he said. “Other than that, I am perfect. That damn thing is sore as shit. I’m at the doctor right now. They are gonna start injecting me with stuff.”

Flair said that he would “deaden it” if he felt the injury would cause issues during his final match.

“I would just deaden it if I have to,” Flair said. “You know me. It affects me daily. It’s hard running the ropes with the center of your foot…the middle of your foot is so sensitive. I’ve been training hard, doing two-a-days.”

Flair added that he did feel that he owed his final match to Jay Lethal because of how much Lethal has helped him train.

“Absolutely. He’s a great guy,” Flair said. “This kind of stuff, if I can pull it off, will be re-writing everything in my legacy again. Little nagging things. I thought I had COVID, then I thought I had pneumonia. You’re waking up every day thinking, ‘What could go wrong?’ Instead of being positive. That’s partly getting older and having lack of confidence, which I’ve had over the years. We’re going to have 9,000 people. I’m looking forward to it.”

Flair also confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be there. Charlotte is, of course, married to Andrade, Flair’s partner for his final match.

“She’ll be there, but I don’t know if she’ll be on camera. She wouldn’t miss that. I don’t think she would miss it, even if Andrade wasn’t involved. She just might not be on camera. A lot of guys are coming. (Rey) Mysterio, Apollo, (Pat) McAfee, Kid Rock will be there.”