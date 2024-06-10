Ric Flair Shares Who He Thinks Killed WCW

Last week, the latest docuseries from Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, explored the history of WCW, from its peak to its downfall. The show, titled Who Killed WCW?, was overseen by Johnson and Dany Garcia.

Ric Flair, a legendary figure in WCW, shared his take as to who killed the promotion, naming Jim Herd, Vince Russo, and Eric Bischoff. He wrote on Twitter,

“I’ve Tried To Lay Low On This But Let’s Face It- Who Killed WCW? It’s A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There’s No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity, And Tried To Divide And Conquer By Lying To Everyone And Involving Themselves In The Promotion Which Was The Ultimate Failure! God, I Could Give You A Thousand More Examples. I Am One To Live Through All Three Nightmares And To Be Saved By The @WWE! Thank You To The WWE For Bringing Someone Who Was Dead In The Water As A Result Of These Three People Back To Life!”