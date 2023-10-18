Ric Flair Says He’d Be In Jail If He Had Social Media When He Was Younger

In an interview with The Breakfast Club (via Fightful), Ric Flair spoke about what might happen if his younger self had social media and he joked that he’d be in jail. Here are highlights:

On giving advice to younger talent: “I try to, but I realize it doesn’t mean anything because the first thing they’re going to…they want to go look and see what the fans are saying. The fans run their life. Social media runs everything.”

On how a young Ric Flair would handle social media: “He’d be in jail [laughs]. We’d be conducting this interview from Riker’s Island.”