Ric Flair On the State of Wrestling, Says WWE Is ‘Very Political’ Right Now

Ric Flair recently weighed in on the current state of wrestling and how he sees WWE as “very political” at the moment. Flair weighed in on the topics in a new interview on Outkick with Charly Arnoldt, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On the current state of pro wrestling: “I like the fact that the kids make a lot of money. That’s the most important thing. Unlike myself, they are more conscious because of the people around them and the culture being different of taking care of their money, paying taxes on time, stuff like that. It’s really corporate now, and I dressed the part, but I could never think like that. I don’t have the patience. AEW, very professional, it’s an easier pace. There are politics everywhere in the world, but the WWE right now is very political.”

On why he sees WWE as political: “I don’t know. The fight for control. Everybody wants to run WWE. I liked the way Vince ran it. For better or worse, everybody knew where they stood more than they do now. Social media is out of control with stories. You don’t even know what’s real anymore.”