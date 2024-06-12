– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ric Flair wrote comments on his X account earlier this week, sharing his thoughts on those he credits for killing WCW, naming former lead booker Vince Russo, company president Eric Bischoff, and former Executive Vice President Jim Herd. In a new message that Flair shared on social media today, it looks like he’s walking back his earlier comments, and he personally apologized to Herd, Bischoff, and Russo.

Ric Flair also revealed he plans on appearing on Eric Bischoff’s podcast. You can read Flair’s latest comments below:

“A Very Important Person In My Life Reminded Me Yesterday That Twitter Is The Weakest Form Of Communication. I Want To Take This Opportunity To Apologize To Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso Because I Really Don’t Know. I Unfairly Judged You Without Knowing The Inner Workings And Behind The Scenes Of The Business On The Corporate End With People You Had To Report To And Work With. I Wish On A Personal Note That All 3 Of Us Could Have Worked Together And Had Better Relationships! For Vince Calling Me The GOAT, I Appreciate That & You Did Help My Son To Pursue His Dream In Wrestling. I Am Going To Do Eric Bischoff’s Podcast, But It Won’t Be To Bury Anybody. It’s To Discuss Our Differences! @TheRock Is Making A Movie On My Life, And I’m In A Great Place! I Hope This Can All Be Put Behind Us!”

The rise and fall of WCW is currently being featured in the VICE TV docuseries, Who Killed WCW?. Part 2 of the docuseries aired last night. Flair previously criticized the production for not interviewing him about WCW.