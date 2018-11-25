Ric Flair Walks With Elias at Starrcade, Talks Importance of the Event

– WWE released two videos from Starrcade featuring Ric Flair, who appeared at the event during an Elias segment. You can see the videos below. The first is a highlight of Flair’s appearance during Elias’ opening segment, hyping up the Cincinnati crowd. The second has Flair and Elias backstage, where Flair looks back on the first Starrcade which he main evented and talked about his bond with Elias.

