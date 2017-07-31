Rich Brennan Speculates On WME-IMG Wanting To Buy WWE

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Rich Brennan spoke about UFC fighters calling out WWE superstars, speculating that it could be a play from WME-IMG to acquire WWE. Here are highlights:

On UFC fighters calling out WWE stars: “I am looking more big picture. Is this the beginning of a major play for WME-IMG? It’s been talked about and, you know, they’ve made overtures towards buying WWE before. At least it’s been talked about. I wonder if this is the beginning of that. We have heard that it’s a possibility that Vince wants to divest. That’s been talked about. It makes me think.”

On the possibility of Brock Lesnar being Universal champion if he returns to UFC: “I go back to 4-5 years ago to “The Summer of Punk.” There was this talk that he was leaving and then he wound up winning the title. There was the question kind of built into the storyline where he took off and you wondered if he was going to show up in Ring of Honor or somewhere else with the WWE title. To me it adds a little bit of intrigue to this. Imagine with Brock that his contract ends and, kayfabe, he’s out of a contract but he’s still the champion and you build that into the storyline. Who knows what they windup doing with UFC? Maybe there is a tie-in with that. I feel like it all ties together in a way and if there is this bigger scheme maybe it does tie-in to SummerSlam or a future show. The idea that, “Oh, he’s leaving, let’s take the title off of him.” That seems like the obvious thing. They’ve surprised us before. I go back to that whole thing with Punk a couple years ago and that was probably one of the better things they’ve done in the past 4-5 years.”