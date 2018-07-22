Rich Swann Pulled From Tonight’s Slammiversary

– Rich Swann will not compete at tonight’s Slammiversary due to the injury suffered last week, according to multiple reports. The Wrestling Observer reports that the decision has been made to pull Swann from the show after he suffered a concussion in his match at an MLW show on Thursday, where he hit his head on the guardrail. Swann was hospitalised after the show.

In addition, PWInsider reports that Swann is at home and not in Toronto for the PPV. The outlet says that the plan was, as of yesterday, to have Petey Williams take Swann’s place in the Fatal Four-Way against Rey Fenix, Johnny Impact, and Taiji Ishimori.

As of this writing, neither Swann nor Impact Wrestling have commented on the injury. It is possible that the company may use an angle to write Swann out of the match.