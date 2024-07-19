wrestling / News

Richard Holliday Wishes Jacob Fatu The Best in WWE, Says He’s One Of The Best

July 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jacob Fatu WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Richard Holliday spoke about Jacob Fatu joining WWE and said that the former MLW World Champion is one of the best in the business.

He said: “Sky’s the limit, man. Sky’s the limit. Truly one of the best in the industry, without question. Jacob Fatu is sensational. He’s obviously part of that family, but I think that he’s gonna really set himself apart within that family. He’s so talented. Great guy, very humble, wish him the best. For the people who weren’t familiar with him and are going to become familiar with him, be ready.

