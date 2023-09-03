Rickey Shane Page Wins National Openweight Title At MLW Fury Road

Rickey Shane Page is has won his first singles title in MLW, capturing the National Openweight Title at MLW Fury Road. RSP defeated Jacob Fatu on Sunday’s PPV to win the title in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match. Page won with a DDT on a steel chair in order to get the win after his fellow Calling member Akira distracted Fatu.

The win marks RSP’s first solo championship in MLW; he and Akira are the current MLW World Tag Team Champions, having won the title at Never Say Never in July. Fatu’s title reigns end at 150 days after winning the title from John Hennigan at MLW War Chamber.