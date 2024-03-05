– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton spoke about the late Ole Anderson and his impact on the business. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ricky Morton on Ole Anderson treating wrestling like a business: “Ole was hardcore, it was no game, it was no joke, this is a business thing and that is the way he treated it.”

Morton on Anderson being highly educated: “90% of the time, Ole read a book. Ole was a highly educated guy, he delivered all his children when they were born, he read stuff and learned how to do it. He was different from everybody else. It wasn’t always good times with him, but you had to earn Ole’s respect…”

On Ric Flair’s respect for Ole: “Don’t get me wrong, Ric respected him because I remember back then, hell, they’d argue like hell all the time. Ole never ran with nobody.”

Anderson, one of the original members of the Four Horsemen, passed away last week. He was 81 years old.