Ricky Saints Beats Ridge Holland On WWE NXT, Confronted By The Culling
Ricky Saints got his first WWE singles win on this week’s NXT before he was confronted by The Culling backstage. Saints defeated Ridge Holland on Tuesday’s episode, surviving Holland’s offense and eventually picking up a win via the Roshambo.
After the match, Saints was backstage when The Culling approached and interrupted his interview. Izzi Dame told Saints that despite his talent he didn’t measure up, with Saints firing back that he does in all the right places. Shawn Spears and Saints shared a stare as The Culling exited.
What a gutsy performance from Ricky Saints! 💪@starkmanjones #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/D1wTTRRy2W
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025
Ricky Saints isn't here for all The Culling's nonsense 😅#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vAEBBUypTR
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025
