Ricky Starks Says Adam Copeland’s ‘Vanilla Midget’ Comment ‘Sent Me Over the Edge’
During an episode of AEW Collision last year, Adam Copeland raised some eyebrows when he called Ricky Starks a ‘vanilla midget’ during a promo battle. In an interview with Hold the Mayo (via Fightful), Starks said that the comments from Copeland sent him ‘over the edge.’
He said: “You know how it is. You know how it is. It’s just like, I’m trying to really choose how I want to navigate my career at this point [smiles]. I did say it off the cuff, but to me, it wasn’t a big deal. The response afterward, I want you to know, you know how you’re going back and forth with your partners, and y’all are roasting each other, and you can tell that they got a little bit hurt by it. If you watch it back, I got my glasses on, and I said, ‘okay.’ [shrugs shoulders]. You could see by my response, I was like, ‘Wow, that really sent me over the edge,’ then I kept it moving. I’m too cool with that shit. It’s just one of those things. I promise you, I did not get eaten up by his response, he didn’t eat me up. If anything, he looked stupid with calling me what he did. I really wish I would have hit him back, I thought about it after, I wish I would have said, ‘Ay dawg, I’m actually black. So, you’re wrong. Sorry.’ It was funny.“
