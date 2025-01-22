UPDATE: The latest report has details on when Ricky Starks asked for his release from AEW and when his deal is up. Fightful Select reports that it was months ago that Starks asked for his release, and that his contract is currently set to expire in the spring.

The report reiterates what has been said previously, that Starks has not turned down any creative pitches. Starks is blocked from working shows for GCW but is still able to work other independent events. As previously noted, he was backstage at AEW Full Gear and was welcomed there.

ORIGINAL: Ibou of WrestlePurists (via Fightful) reports that Ricky Starks asked for his release from AEW some time ago but it was denied by AEW President Tony Khan. This means that Starks will have to wait until his contract is up.

It is said there are a “lot of things” that led to the situation between Starks and AEW and most of it will “never be reported.” Starks is planning to stay in the public eye by working independent dates. His last AEW match was on March 30, 2024 on an episode of Collision.