Ricky Starks Praises AEW’s Veterans For Being Willing to Help Younger Stars

Ricky Starks has gotten a lot of advice from AEW’s veterans like Sting, Chris Jericho and CM Punk, and he talked about how helpful they’ve been in a new interview. Starks was a guest on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Sting and Chris Jericho giving him insight: “I just had a conversation with Sting, like two weeks ago, where I just went into his trailer and we talked. Sting is a great person to talk to about literally anything, and he gives his own insight that he can from his past experience. Same thing with Chris Jericho, we just talk and he doesn’t talk to me like — I’m so used to people talking down on me and talking to me as if there’s such a difference in levels of where we’re at, that sometimes I don’t always approach them when I should. So I’ve started to get out of that more. But, Chris is great. Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, all of these people, Christian, too, working with him. All of these people, I can gain so much from. Honestly, that’s all I ever wanted.”

On getting advice from Punk: “I always wanted just someone to give me knowledge. Punk is another dude that will watch my stuff. These people just, they’re willing to give, and that’s always been my biggest thing is like, Man, I’m so hungry. But people don’t really look at me, because they just fall through the cracks type of thing. So it’s cool to be surrounded by these people. It’s cool to go up to them and talk to them and they’re receptive. That’s the biggest thing. Just if you’re receptive, that’s all I care about.”