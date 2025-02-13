wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Pulled From Turnbuckle Wrestling Show On Saturday
Ricky Starks has been pulled from a Turnbuckle Wrestling on Saturday following his WWE debut on NXT. As noted, Starks made an appearance on Tuesday’s show and has reportedly signed with the company. Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Starks’ scheduled appearance on Saturday has been canceled.
The announcement noted:
“Important announcement
Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ricky Starks will not be in attendance on Saturday, February 15th at the Tannery Row Ale House. However, you can still expect the same incredible evening of Georgia’s premier star studded, action packed, family friendly, independent professional wrestling that TCW Live has to offer!
We will see you at the matches!”
NXT Vengeance Day takes place on Saturday, though Starks has not yet been announced for the show.
https://x.com/Turnbuckle_CW/status/1889709943701311595
