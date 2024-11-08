Ricky Starks Says He’s Still Contracted To AEW, Weighs In On Glory Pro Wrestling Appearance

Ricky Starks has confirmed that he is still under contract to AEW after making an appearance at Glory Pro Wrestling last month. Starks will face Kody Lane at Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse on November 24th, and he spoke with Joe Roderick of Claibs Online about the appearance and more. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On being under contract to AEW: “Correct, yes. Yes, I am.”

On how his Glory Pro appearance came about: “Well, you know, I can’t be stuck at home for too much longer, I go stir crazy. I saw an opportunity with Kody Lane to come out and challenge for the title of course. I thought it was even a better idea because I used to actually live in St. Louis, I used to live in Melville of all places. So I thought it was a good way to make a return and also too, I’ve known Cody for quite a bit, he used to train here in Texas. I said, ‘Well, why not, why not just come back and test the grit against somebody that I’m very much familiar with.’”