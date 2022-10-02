wrestling / News

Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced

October 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Steamboat Image Credit: WWE

Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.

Steamboat’s return to the ring was first announced last month. Also set is The Briscoes vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express.

