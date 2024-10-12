wrestling / News

Former WWE Star Rico Revealed As MxM Collection’s Third Man at AEW WrestleDream

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rico AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

MxM have been teasing a ‘third man’ for their fight against The Acclaimed at AEW WrestleDream, and it was revealed to be Rico Constantino. Rico is a former two-time WWE tag team champion and has largely been retired since 2005. The match between MxM and The Acclaimed happens later tonight on Zero Hour.

