Ricochet is Confident Roman Reigns Will Return, Talks NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV Match

– Ricochet spoke with the Miami Herald for a new interview promoting the NXT events in South Florida this weekend. Highlights from the interview are below:

On wearing a mask in Lucha Underground: “I’ve only wore a mask in like two companies, and it was neither my idea. It was the companies, each company’s idea. So, I definitely would prefer no mask. Obviously, it’s just much easier with vision and breathing, and the temperature is hotter in a mask. So, I obviously would prefer no mask, but, the times that I wrestled with a mask on, it was fun every single time, because really you have to take whatever that company’s character is given to you, and you just kind of have to run with it.”

On his match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV: “It’s truly amazing. To be in the ring with Adam [Cole] for the North American Championship, and just all the factors altogether, I just never really thought that I would be in this position at all. I never really thought that I would be here, because when I first started, even my size and my stature, I never thought that I would be in this position. And the fact that I am, it really goes to show you that, really, anything is possible.”

On Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement: “[Roman] Reigns is a real-life superhero. He is the standard of like what, not just a sports entertainer should be, but like what a person should be. Just from the stories I’ve heard and the little bitty interactions I’ve had. Just watching him on the screen, he goes out there every single night and he puts his body on the line like not a lot of people can, and he delivers every single time. It’s sad to hear, it’s sad to see whenever someone like that has to not just relinquish the title, but stop doing something that they love. But, I know if anybody is gonna get through this, it’s gonna be him. He’s such a strong person, such a strong dude. I know he’s gonna kick this thing’s but and come back stronger than ever.”