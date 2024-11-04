Ricochet Explains Why He Returned to NJPW at Power Struggle

During a backstage press event following NJPW Power Struggle, Ricochet explained why he decided to return to the promotion. He showed up after the main event, attacking Zack Sabre Jr and challenging him for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty.

He said (via Fightful): “I came back to New Japan Pro Wrestling to prove a point. That point is that I, Ricochet, am still the man around here. Seems like everyone has just forgotten about the things that I have done. Seems like everyone has just forgotten about the career that I have had. It seems like people have forgotten what I’ve done here in New Japan Pro Wrestling. So what better way to make an impact than to just come out and challenge the champion. Zack and I, we traveled the globe together. Whether it’s been all across America, Europe, Germany, Australia, even here in Japan. We’ve traveled the world, we’ve battled all over. But Zack, it’s different. You’re different, I’m different, we’re at a different time in our lives. I may have been gone, I may have taken a little hiatus for a while but I am back and I am still the fucking man around here. So at January 5th, people are gonna find out all over the world that I am not from here, I am out of this world.“