Ricochet Recalls His Favorite Matches From His Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Days

In a recent appearance with the Out of Character podcast, WWE’s Ricochet shared some highlights from his indie days working with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (via Wrestling Inc). The wrestler pointed out a few of his favorite bouts from his time with the promotion that also helped enable the rise of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Young Bucks, and others. You can find a few highlights from Ricochet and listen to the entire podcast episode below.

On his favorite fights during his time at PWG: “I like, I think it was 2017, me versus [Jeff] Cobb versus Keith Lee. I like that one a lot… Maybe my first one I had against Cesaro in 2010. That was fun, even though I front-flip kicked him right in the eye and it was like big, swollen, and black and blue. I felt horrible. That was my first time in PWG and I thought it was going to be my last time. I was so scared.”