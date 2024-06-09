Ricochet Reportedly Gives Notice To WWE, Set To Leave Company

PWInsider reports that Ricochet has given his notice to WWE that he will not be signing a new contract with the company and is leaving. It was previously reported that his deal is set to expire this summer after signing a five-year deal in 2019. He is expected to be written out of storylines soon to prepare for his exit.

One source said Ricochet deserves “all the credit in the world for betting on himself.” It was previously reported that there is expected to be a lot of interest in him once he becomes a free agent.