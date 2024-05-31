Ricochet’s WWE Contract Reportedly Expiring This Summer

Another WWE star’s contract is up soon in Ricochet’s, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the Raw star’s contract is set to expire this summer. WWE sources have indicated that there are discussions on a potential new deal planned between the two sides.

Ricochet is expected to get a lot of interested from about every company that could afford him should he not re-sign with WWE. He had reportedly signed a five-year deal back in 2019.

As has been noted, a number of big WWE contracts have come up this year out of those five-year deals including Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and others. There were also some three-year extensions signed in 2021, and the site notes that WWE did a number of these so that they would coincide with the new TV deals.