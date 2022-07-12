Ricochet Discusses His Interest In Anime, Omos Giving Him Recommendations

In a recent interview with Crunchyroll, Ricochet opened up on what got him into anime and anime fandom among WWE superstars. Here are some highlights:

Ricochet on what got him into anime: “I mean, I guess I would be lying if I didn’t say Dragon Ball Z. I mean, almost every day after school, I remember in my elementary and middle school years coming home and they would play like two episodes. They would play back to back, like they were playing an old episode and then they would play like the new episode. So that got me into it. And then obviously Toonami would come on. I would catch what I could catch. I wasn’t watching Toonami every night, but like when I would see something on, I would catch it. But for the most part, Dragon Ball Z was what started at all.”

On anime fandom among WWE superstars and Omos giving him recommendations: “I think now because we’re all older now we are all recommending stuff to each other. It’s actually a couple of people. Omos was the one who recommended JUJUTSU KAISEN to me. We’ve had a couple of guys recommend Attack on Titan for me and so that’s something I want to continue watching. Attack on Titan is crazy so I really want to make sure I’m paying attention to it. But yeah, I think you see people wearing like — I think I saw one of the guys walking around with some Demon Slayer water style shoes on, like the Nike check with the water style check. I walked in here earlier with a Naruto shirt on. Like you see with guys with stuff on all the time, especially now, because, again, I think it’s what we like. Yeah, we’re older now, but we still like that stuff.”