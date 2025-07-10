Ricochet vs. Amazing Red Set For HOG High Intensity

Ricochet will battle Amazing Red at House of Glory’s High Intensity show next month. House of Glory announced on Wednesday that the AEW star will face Red at the August 1st show in New York City.

The full announcement reads:

HOUSE OF GLORY ANNOUNCES MASSIVE MAIN EVENT FOR HIGH INTENSITY

House of Glory officials have confirmed a blockbuster match for High Intensity, set for Friday, August 1st live from the NYC Arena—AEW superstar Ricochet returns to battle Amazing Red in a dream match years in the making! High Intensity will stream live on TrillerTV+.

Ricochet, a former HOG Heavyweight Champion, makes his long-awaited return to House of Glory after more than a decade. Upon signing, he requested one thing: the toughest opponent possible. That request leads him to Amazing Red, the Underground King and HOG legend.

The energy inside the NYC Arena will be electric as the global sensation steps back into the House that helped launch his career. Amazing Red, one of the most innovative and influential high-flyers of all time, isn’t backing down. The originator of the Code Red is out to prove that he’s still among the very best in the world—and that HOG remains his house. Will Red defend his legacy, or will Ricochet soar to victory in a match fans will talk about for years? This is more than a main event—it’s a generational collision you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are available now at http://HOGWrestling.net — General Admission starts at just $25!

Also scheduled for the event:

* HOG Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Carlito

* Charles Mason

* Zilla Fatu

* The Mane Event

* The Mane Event

…with more matches and talent to be announced soon!