Ricochet Recalls His “Wild and Crazy” Time in Lucha Underground

Speaking recently with Fightful, WWE’s Ricochet shared some memories from his stint in Lucha Underground. The wrestler recalled the roster’s pursuit of unique and extreme choices to set their performances apart from the industry status quo. You can find a few interview highlights and watch the full conversation below.

On taking every possible pitch while working for Lucha Underground: “No, not specifically. I mean, I think anything that got pitched, we did. Stuff that we didn’t do probably just wasn’t a good idea, but not like we pitched something, and it just didn’t happen. I think anything that we wanted to happen, we tried to make happen because we were just trying to make it as different and just as wild and crazy as possible, you know, Lucha Underground vibes. They did some crazy — the Vampiro/Pentagon match, Killshot [Swerve Strickland] vs. AR Fox, they did some crazy stuff. even me and John Hannigan, Johnny Mundo at the time, coming off of [the perch in the Lucha Underground Temple].”

On the atmosphere and production priorities at the promotion: “I really enjoyed everything they were doing because, again, like you said, the style, the production of it was so different, but then when we got in the ring, they let us kind of just cook. Everybody there was so good, so new, and again, chip on our shoulder, trying to prove what they can do, so I think it was just a beautiful mixture of creation at the time.”