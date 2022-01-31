Riho Confirms Injury and Reveals Details, Says She’s Back In Japan

It was reported last week that Riho had posted a photo of herself with her arm in a sling, suggesting that she had some sort of injury. However, nothing was confirmed at the time. Now, the former AEW Women’s Champion took to Twitter that she suffered a broken collarbone. She also noted that she has returned to Japan.

She wrote: “I’m in Japan now! I have broken my collarbone and am treating it. (It doesn’t hurt so much anymore). Take a rest, heal completely, and do your best again!”