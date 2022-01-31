wrestling / News
Riho Confirms Injury and Reveals Details, Says She’s Back In Japan
It was reported last week that Riho had posted a photo of herself with her arm in a sling, suggesting that she had some sort of injury. However, nothing was confirmed at the time. Now, the former AEW Women’s Champion took to Twitter that she suffered a broken collarbone. She also noted that she has returned to Japan.
She wrote: “I’m in Japan now! I have broken my collarbone and am treating it. (It doesn’t hurt so much anymore). Take a rest, heal completely, and do your best again!”
いま日本にいます！
鎖骨を折ってしまい、治療しております。(もうそんなに痛みはない)
ゆっくり休んで、完全に治して、また頑張ります〜！！！ https://t.co/RGyfaDELj3
— RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) January 31, 2022
