Riho Possibly Injured, Posts Photo Of Her Arm In A Sling
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Riho shared a photo of her arm in a sling, causing speculation that the former AEW Women’s Champion may be injured. Either way, it seems she is taking a break from AEW for the time being.
She wrote that she’s “taking a rest” but didn’t elaborate.
Riho’s last match for AEW was on January 8 at Battle of the Belts, where she lost to Britt Baker.
I’m taking a rest a little. pic.twitter.com/CSx3UJswtK
— RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) January 28, 2022
