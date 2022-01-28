Riho Possibly Injured, Posts Photo Of Her Arm In A Sling

In a post on Twitter, Riho shared a photo of her arm in a sling, causing speculation that the former AEW Women’s Champion may be injured. Either way, it seems she is taking a break from AEW for the time being.

She wrote that she’s “taking a rest” but didn’t elaborate.

Riho’s last match for AEW was on January 8 at Battle of the Belts, where she lost to Britt Baker.