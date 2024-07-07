Riho, More AEW & ROH Talents Reportedly Sidelined With Injuries

– Fightful Select has an update on several AEW and ROH talents who have been sidelined with injuries, including former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho. According to the report, Riho suffered an injury during her match with Lady Frost on last night’s edition of AEW Collision.

It’s unknown how long this will potentially sideline the former champion. This was Riho’s first match in AEW in nearly four months, since losing to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynamite: Big Business earlier in March.

The report also notes that AEW wrestler Yuka Sakazaki, who was scheduled to feud with Serena Deeb, has also been sidelined with an unknown injury. She last wrestled for AEW in April.

As noted, ROH regular Cole Karter announced last week that he underwent surgery to repair his broken arm. Fightful notes that AEW sources indicate that Karter will likely be out of action until late 2024 or early 2025.

Karter had recently been teaming with Griff Garrison in ROH. He’s also appeared on AEW TV, last wrestling for AEW on March 2023 edition of the now-defunct AEW Dark.