Riho Reportedly Finished With STARDOM
December 28, 2020 | Posted by
F4WOnline.com reports that Riho finished up her run with STARDOM this past weekend after working the Year End Climax 2020 event. She teamed up with AZM in a loss to STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid).
Riho had been wrestling for STARDOM during the pandemic, but according to the report, STARDOM wants its talent to be exclusive and she’s still under contract with AEW. She hasn’t appeared for the company since the pandemic started, as her last episode was on March 18.
