Rikishi Clarifies What He Meant In Post Asking For Prayers For Jimmy Uso

Rikishi drew a lot of attention for a post he made asking for prayers for Jimmy Uso last month, and he’s clarified what he meant by it. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter back on the 18th of September saying he was asking people to “stay prayed” for his son, which caused some speculation about Jimmy’s status. It was later confirmed he was fine, and Jimmy made his return at WWE Bad Blood.

Rikishi spoke about the tweet and backlash to the situation on his Off the Top Rope podcast, and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his tweet about Jimmy: “God forbid I even say anything on social media. Everybody thought that Jimmy was in the hospital. All I said was just ‘Send a prayer for my son.’ That’s it, as any father would give any son… I got so much [flak] for just [being] a father trying to send some prayers for his boy and then boom!”

On Jimmy’s return to WWE TV at Bad Blood: “I’ve seen the highlights…all I was really listening to was the fans. That damn building erupted. It just erupted. So that type of feeling and that type of sound, let’s go back three years ago, it’s almost when Solo Sikoa came in for Roman. Then here it is. So I’m watching this, and as a proud father, come on. I’m always gonna talk about my kids out there on social media. So yeah, it was a big night.”