Various News: Rikishi Headed To New York Comic Con, Masked Republic MaskedMania Heading to Texas

– Rikishi is set to appear at New York Comic Con in October. The WWE Hall of Famer has been added to the guest list to the convention, which takes place in New York City over the weekend of October 17th to the 20th. He will be appearing all days.

– Masked Republic announced that their MaskedMania event to Edinburg, Texas in September. The full announcement is below:

Masked Republic Brings Authentic Lucha Libre Mexicana Experience MaskedMania® To Bert Ogden Arena In Edinburg, Texas

Saturday, September 7th event to deliver live matches & interactive experiences featuring many of the biggest names in the sport including a double main event co-headlined by L.A. PARK and Tinieblas Jr with Alushe!

For nearly 100 years, the sport-cultural performance hybrid has been delighting fans in Mexico. In the mid-1990s, luchadores like Rey Mysterio, Psychosis, LA PARK, Juventud Guerrera and Konnan became part of mainstream pro wrestling ushering in a new era where lucha libre moves and style were integrated globally. While events featuring luchadores and lucha matches take place in small venues throughout the U.S. nearly every weekend, attending an authentic “Mexico arena event experience” has not been available to fans in the U.S. in decades.

Masked Republic, the industry leader in expanding lucha libre beyond the borders of Mexico has been producing live event experiences for more than a decade now. From 9 sold-out Viva La Lucha™ events in a row at Southern California’s Agua Caliente Casino to Expo Lucha® conventions in Las Vegas, San Diego and Philadelphia, the company is always looking for ways to get fans more up close and personal with the biggest name icons and fastest rising stars of the sport. Now, when MaskedMania lands in Edinburg, TX this September, the company will bring it’s “more than just matches” style of must-attend event to an arena for the very first time.

“One of our goals at Masked Republic has been to bring the most authentic lucha libre experience to fans outside of Mexico,” Masked Republic founder & CEO Ruben Zamora said, “This means more than just matches. We want to bring all the sounds, sights, and smells. The excitement doesn’t start when the bell rings for the first match – it begins when you first arrive at the venue. Music is playing, vendors are hawking masks, t-shirts and favorite treats. The same superstar luchadores you see on TV are accessible to you and your family as you walk up and purchase a mask directly from them. That is what an authentic lucha libre Mexicana experience is all about!”

Saturday, September 7th at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. The experience will be headlined by a double main event. It’s an all-out “Guerra Familiar” Family War trios match as L.A. PARK and his sons L.A. PARK JR. and Hijo de L.A. Park battle his legendary archrival Pirata Morgan and his sons Pirata Morgan Jr. and Hijo del Pirata Morgan! And, in main event number 2, Legends of Lucha Libre World Champion Tinieblas Jr. with Alushe in his corner will defend the title against DMT Azul who has had 8 championship reigns of his own in CMLL. Plus, legendary mini luchador Mascarita Dorada (formerly El Torito in WWE), WWE & WCW lucha star Juventud Guerrera, Lince Dorado, Keyra, Sussy Love, Oni Bendito, Demus, Torito Negro, Ultimo Maltido, Arkangel Divino and more!

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, July 19, with pre-sale for Bert Ogden Arena VIPs starting Wednesday July 17. (Presale codes will be listed on the Bert Ogden Arena social media accounts.) All tickets include admission 90 minutes before the first match to experience more of what a lucha libre event in Mexico City is all about! Additional VIP experience packages are available.

“Bert Ogden Arena is honored to have been chosen by Masked Republic & UTA to present the inaugural MaskedMania event.” Hondo Candelaria, arena President said. “As South Texas’ ‘newest and largest arena we are privileged to be trusted by MaskedMania to host these talented lucha libre performers in our building. In every event we strive to ensure a flawless guest experience both in front and back-of-house. Our border community is excited to witness the greatness that is a true Lucha Libre experience.”

Ticket links and additional information is available at MaskedMania.com