Rikishi Teases Involvement In The Bloodline Storyline
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
At WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday, Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns and hit him with a pair of superkicks, costing him and Solo Sikoa the tag team titles. It seems the issues between the Bloodline may result in the Usos’ dad joining the fray. Rikishi posted several cryptic messages to Twitter, teasing his involvement with a blood drop emoji.
He wrote messages like, “And so it shall be done” and “Enough…”
And so it SHALL be DONE..
— RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) May 27, 2023
Enough …
— RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) May 28, 2023
— RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) May 28, 2023
