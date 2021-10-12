wrestling / News
Ringside Collectibles Reveals New Jushin Liger Action Figures
October 12, 2021 | Posted by
Ringside Collectibles is releasing new exclusive action figures for Jushin Liger, and videos revealing the figures are now online. You can see the videos below, which feature Liger in his debut ring gear as well as red, green, and purple variants of his gear:
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley and Britt Baker Go Back and Forth on Twitter after Foley Calls Thunder Rosa a ‘Hardcore Legend’
- Possible Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Spoiler For WWE Crown Jewel
- Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Enter At All In With Impact Knockouts Title
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family