wrestling / News

Ringside Collectibles Reveals New Jushin Liger Action Figures

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jushin Liger WWE Hall of Fame

Ringside Collectibles is releasing new exclusive action figures for Jushin Liger, and videos revealing the figures are now online. You can see the videos below, which feature Liger in his debut ring gear as well as red, green, and purple variants of his gear:

