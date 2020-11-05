wrestling / News
Ringside Fest at Home 2020 Video Released
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectibles has released the full Ringside Fest at Home video for today, which featured appearances by WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Liv Morgan. Guests also included Bill Miekina, Mattel Lead Designer, and Steve Ozer, Mattel Marketing Manager, to reveal some new WWE Mattel action figures. That video is available below.
