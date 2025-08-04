Rise Wrestling Confirms Jimmy Havoc Will Not Work For Them In New Statement

During a recent RISE Wrestling event, Brett Semtex cut a promo and hinted at facing Jimmy Havoc in a match there down the line. If Havoc rings a bell, it’s because he was fired from AEW back in 2020 following the #SpeakingOut movement. Havoc was accused of abusive behavior and assault. However, RISE has issued a statement noting that they will not be working with Havoc.

“After the match on Saturday, Brett Semtex made a comment that has caused some confusion online.

We’d like to clarify that the person mentioned by Brett is not booked by RISE, was not booked, and won’t be working with us. Thank you to everyone who came to SummerSesh for another amazing night at the Brudenell! Your continued support means everything to us.”