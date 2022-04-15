RK-Bro Set to Appear On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Raw Tag Team Champions are headed to tonight’s WWE Smackdown, as RK-Bro seek to confront The Usos. Riddle posted to Twitter on Friday to note that he and Randy Orton are headed to the show, and WWE announced the match soon after.

WWE’s announcement reads:

“After SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos stormed onto Monday Night Raw to lay down a challenge to RK-Bro and deliver a double superkick to Randy Orton, the Raw Tag Team Champions look to return the favor when they make their way to the blue brand. Following the instructions of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Bloodline strive to add more gold to their extensive collection by uniting the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles, making their intentions known to RK-Bro this past Monday before proving their claim by dispatching contenders The Street Profits. How will Orton & Riddle respond to The Usos’ challenge? Find out on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on Fox!”