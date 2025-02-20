– WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet discussed his current role behind-the-scenes in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on his current role in WWE: “So really, I’m still in charge of creative of live events. But now we have scaled live events back. Domestically, especially this coming year, we’re going to find out where our sweet spot is, but a lot of overseas live events coming up this year, there’s huge money there.”

On the business side of WWE: “The business side of things right now is so far beyond what they have ever been before, even Attitude, all that stuff is just putting shame what the business is doing now with Hunter at the Helmsley [laughs]. I know, I’m sorry. I’m a granddad.”

As previously reported, Road Dogg was recently named the new co-lead writer of WWE SmackDown with John Swikata.