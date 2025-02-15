– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Brian James (aka Road Dogg) has been named as the new co-lead writer of WWE SmackDown. James will be working on SmackDown alongside lead writer, John Swikata, who took over as lead writer of SmackDown last year.

James was previously released from WWE in early 2022 as part of a restructuring of the NXT brand. He later returned to the company in August of that year as the new Senior Vice President of Live Events.