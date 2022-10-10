Road Dogg Talks Why He Prefers WWE Raw to AEW These Days

In a recent appearance on Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg shared his thoughts on the new direction and management of WWE and how it compares to AEW (via Fightful). Newly returned to the company as the latest SVP of Live Events, he was optimistic about the current course charted for WWE. You can watch the full episode and read some highlights below.

On what he’s enjoyed about watching current talent in WWE: “If you come out to this show, what you get to see, and it really is, all of our top talent and you mentioned on top of that stack is is The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Man look, Sami, and Roman, and some of those backstages were priceless. I mean, award-winning nominations. It was like I was watching a TV show or a movie. But it’s these two guys I know and love. I just think that there’s some magic there with even the dynamic of the one Uso not liking him and the other, it’s television gold, and I love watching it, I would love even more to be a part of the creative of it. But that’s not my job right now.”

On how WWE stacks up against competing productions at AEW: “Man, it’s so fun to watch, and it’s commonplace for me to say this company is the best and the other company’s not. But their television show is not fluid. It’s not. Things don’t connect, I don’t know, I just can’t follow their television show. When I watch [Raw] now, I will admit, three hours of Raw used to be a challenge. It used to be a challenge, but for the last three months, it’s been a joy to watch and a breeze to get through and SmackDown’s even easier. I don’t know, I just love what I’m doing, man.”

On if his view of AEW is influenced by his lack of available time to watch: “You could say that, for sure. I also don’t know their talent like I know our talent, you know what I mean? So it’s more difficult for me to have a connection to get into it. Because I don’t know those guys.”